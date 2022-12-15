Murphy Middleton Hinkle & Parker Inc. Reduces Stock Position in Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT)

Murphy Middleton Hinkle & Parker Inc. lessened its position in shares of Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT – Get Rating) by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,720 shares of the company’s stock after selling 95 shares during the quarter. Murphy Middleton Hinkle & Parker Inc.’s holdings in Trane Technologies were worth $828,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Crewe Advisors LLC grew its stake in Trane Technologies by 83.9% during the 2nd quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 206 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Trane Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Trane Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. Tcwp LLC purchased a new stake in Trane Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Bartlett & Co. LLC purchased a new stake in Trane Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at about $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.25% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Trane Technologies from $166.00 to $183.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on Trane Technologies from $151.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Bank of America downgraded Trane Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $160.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Trane Technologies from $175.00 to $187.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Trane Technologies from $155.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $172.17.

Insider Buying and Selling at Trane Technologies

Trane Technologies Price Performance

In related news, SVP Mairead Magner sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total value of $160,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 11,079 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,772,640. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . In related news, SVP Mairead Magner sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total value of $160,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 11,079 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,772,640. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CEO David S. Regnery sold 14,651 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.00, for a total value of $2,622,529.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 95,751 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,139,429. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 16,651 shares of company stock valued at $2,947,529 over the last quarter. 0.74% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of Trane Technologies stock opened at $176.54 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $165.11 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $151.83. Trane Technologies plc has a 12 month low of $120.64 and a 12 month high of $204.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.51, a PEG ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 0.78.

Trane Technologies (NYSE:TT – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The company reported $2.27 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.12 by $0.15. Trane Technologies had a return on equity of 27.32% and a net margin of 10.56%. The business had revenue of $4.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.16 billion. As a group, analysts predict that Trane Technologies plc will post 7.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Trane Technologies Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.67 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 1st. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.52%. Trane Technologies’s payout ratio is currently 38.73%.

Trane Technologies Profile

(Get Rating)

Trane Technologies plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the designing, manufacturing, selling, and servicing of solutions for heating, ventilation, air conditioning, and transport refrigeration. It offers air conditioners, exchangers, and handlers; airside and terminal devices; auxiliary power units; chillers; coils and condensers; gensets; furnaces; heat pumps; home automation products; humidifiers; hybrid and non-diesel transport refrigeration, and ice energy storage solutions; indoor air quality assessments and related products; large and light commercial unitary products; motor replacements; refrigerant reclamation products; thermostats/controls; transport heater products; variable refrigerant flow products; and water source heat pumps.

Featured Stories

