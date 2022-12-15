Murphy Middleton Hinkle & Parker Inc. Sells 248 Shares of Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL)

Murphy Middleton Hinkle & Parker Inc. cut its stake in Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL – Get Rating) by 2.6% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 9,315 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 248 shares during the period. Murphy Middleton Hinkle & Parker Inc.’s holdings in Aflac were worth $524,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Elevated Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Aflac in the third quarter worth approximately $232,000. Keel Point LLC bought a new stake in shares of Aflac in the third quarter worth approximately $219,000. Park National Corp OH grew its stake in shares of Aflac by 12.5% in the third quarter. Park National Corp OH now owns 7,122 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $400,000 after acquiring an additional 793 shares during the period. Somerset Trust Co grew its stake in shares of Aflac by 0.3% in the third quarter. Somerset Trust Co now owns 63,316 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,558,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Wealth Alliance LLC bought a new stake in shares of Aflac in the second quarter worth approximately $27,000. 66.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Aflac alerts:

Insider Transactions at Aflac

In other news, EVP Eric M. Kirsch sold 28,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.90, for a total value of $2,013,560.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 35,721 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,532,618.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, EVP Eric M. Kirsch sold 28,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.90, for a total value of $2,013,560.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 35,721 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,532,618.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Toshihiko Fukuzawa sold 1,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.64, for a total transaction of $98,896.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 10,258 shares in the company, valued at approximately $724,625.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 52,500 shares of company stock valued at $3,715,467. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Aflac Price Performance

A number of brokerages have recently commented on AFL. Evercore ISI set a $66.00 price target on shares of Aflac in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Aflac from $69.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 17th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Aflac from $61.00 to $70.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Aflac from $66.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Aflac from $73.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 18th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Aflac currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $66.82.

Shares of NYSE:AFL opened at $70.39 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.07 and a quick ratio of 0.07. Aflac Incorporated has a 1-year low of $52.07 and a 1-year high of $72.70. The company has a market capitalization of $43.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.98, a P/E/G ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.94. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $66.65 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $61.14.

Aflac (NYSE:AFL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 31st. The financial services provider reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.01. Aflac had a net margin of 24.16% and a return on equity of 12.53%. The business had revenue of $4.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.58 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.53 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Aflac Incorporated will post 5.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Aflac announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase program on Tuesday, November 8th that allows the company to repurchase 100,000,000 outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the financial services provider to reacquire shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Aflac Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 15th will be issued a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 14th. This is an increase from Aflac’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. Aflac’s payout ratio is 20.41%.

Aflac Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Aflac Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides supplemental health and life insurance products. It operates through two segments, Aflac Japan and Aflac U.S. The Aflac Japan segment offers cancer, medical, nursing care income support, GIFT, and whole and term life insurance products, as well as WAYS and child endowment plans under saving type insurance products in Japan.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AFL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Aflac Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aflac and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.