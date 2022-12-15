Murphy Middleton Hinkle & Parker Inc. Sells 400 Shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON)

Murphy Middleton Hinkle & Parker Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Get Rating) by 4.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,068 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 400 shares during the quarter. Murphy Middleton Hinkle & Parker Inc.’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $1,347,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of HON. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 16.7% during the 2nd quarter. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC now owns 1,260 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $219,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,584 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,144,000 after acquiring an additional 208 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Honeywell International in the second quarter valued at $844,000. Cullinan Associates Inc. grew its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 259.9% in the second quarter. Cullinan Associates Inc. now owns 9,693 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,685,000 after buying an additional 7,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Walker Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Honeywell International in the second quarter valued at $3,588,000. 74.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Honeywell International news, COO Vimal Kapur sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $207.46, for a total transaction of $1,555,950.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 13,896 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,882,864.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, COO Vimal Kapur sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $207.46, for a total value of $1,555,950.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 13,896 shares in the company, valued at $2,882,864.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Darius Adamczyk sold 40,520 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $211.20, for a total value of $8,557,824.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 170,881 shares in the company, valued at $36,090,067.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 53,440 shares of company stock valued at $11,274,575. Company insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

HON has been the subject of several research reports. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Honeywell International from $184.00 to $199.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Honeywell International from $227.00 to $242.00 in a research report on Monday, December 5th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Honeywell International from $202.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 31st. Credit Suisse Group restated a “neutral” rating and set a $202.00 price target on shares of Honeywell International in a report on Monday, November 14th. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets lowered Honeywell International from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $206.00 to $194.00 in a research note on Monday, October 31st. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $218.69.

Shares of HON opened at $214.72 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 0.94. Honeywell International Inc. has a one year low of $166.63 and a one year high of $221.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $144.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.49, a PEG ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 1.13. The business has a fifty day moving average of $205.23 and a 200 day moving average of $192.70.

Honeywell International (NASDAQ:HON – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The conglomerate reported $2.25 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.16 by $0.09. Honeywell International had a return on equity of 30.73% and a net margin of 15.39%. The company had revenue of $8.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.08 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Honeywell International Inc. will post 8.74 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 11th were issued a dividend of $1.03 per share. This represents a $4.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.92%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 9th. This is a positive change from Honeywell International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.98. Honeywell International’s payout ratio is currently 52.75%.

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity and management services.

