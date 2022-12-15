Murphy USA Inc. (NYSE:MUSA) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Murphy USA Inc. (NYSE:MUSA – Get Rating) have earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the six brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $297.00.

Several research firms have recently commented on MUSA. Stephens increased their target price on Murphy USA from $315.00 to $355.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Raymond James increased their target price on Murphy USA from $315.00 to $335.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of Murphy USA from $200.00 to $228.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Murphy USA from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of Murphy USA in a research note on Wednesday. They issued a “sector perform” rating on the stock.

Get Murphy USA alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Murphy USA

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MUSA. Financial Management Professionals Inc. bought a new position in shares of Murphy USA during the third quarter worth about $27,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Murphy USA by 47.6% in the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 121 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the period. Private Trust Co. NA acquired a new stake in shares of Murphy USA in the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Murphy USA during the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Pinebridge Investments L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Murphy USA during the second quarter worth approximately $43,000. 87.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Murphy USA Stock Down 0.0 %

NYSE:MUSA traded down $0.12 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $281.94. The stock had a trading volume of 329,204 shares, compared to its average volume of 316,028. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $291.26 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $276.33. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.34. The company has a market cap of $6.37 billion, a PE ratio of 10.40 and a beta of 0.85. Murphy USA has a 1-year low of $164.30 and a 1-year high of $323.00.

Murphy USA (NYSE:MUSA – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The specialty retailer reported $9.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.82 by $1.46. The company had revenue of $6.19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.96 billion. Murphy USA had a return on equity of 84.93% and a net margin of 2.91%. Analysts predict that Murphy USA will post 26.3 EPS for the current year.

Murphy USA Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 8th were given a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.50%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 7th. This is an increase from Murphy USA’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. Murphy USA’s dividend payout ratio is currently 5.16%.

Murphy USA Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Murphy USA Inc engages in marketing of retail motor fuel products and convenience merchandise. The company operates retail stores under the Murphy USA, Murphy Express, and QuickChek brands. As of December 31, 2021, it operated 1,679 retail gasoline stores principally in the Southeast, Southwest, and Midwest United States.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Murphy USA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Murphy USA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.