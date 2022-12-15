Myomo, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:MYO) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Myomo, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:MYO – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 24,900 shares, a decrease of 27.4% from the November 15th total of 34,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 792,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days. Approximately 0.4% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Myomo Stock Performance

Myomo stock remained flat at $0.61 during trading hours on Wednesday. 534,911 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 268,489. The stock has a market cap of $4.28 million, a P/E ratio of -0.35 and a beta of 0.91. Myomo has a 52 week low of $0.46 and a 52 week high of $8.79.

Get Myomo alerts:

Myomo (NYSEAMERICAN:MYO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.40) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.47) by $0.07. The company had revenue of $3.97 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.79 million. Myomo had a negative net margin of 72.60% and a negative return on equity of 97.20%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Myomo will post -1.62 EPS for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Myomo

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of MYO. AIGH Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Myomo by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. AIGH Capital Management LLC now owns 617,179 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,351,000 after purchasing an additional 15,250 shares in the last quarter. Worth Venture Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Myomo by 11.0% in the 1st quarter. Worth Venture Partners LLC now owns 153,936 shares of the company’s stock valued at $586,000 after purchasing an additional 15,250 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Myomo by 66.5% in the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 40,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 16,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Myomo by 25.4% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 22,730 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,000 after purchasing an additional 4,609 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 25.84% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Alliance Global Partners cut their price objective on shares of Myomo from $6.00 to $3.60 in a research report on Friday, November 11th.

Myomo Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Myomo, Inc, a wearable medical robotics company, designs, develops, and produces myoelectric orthotics for people with neuromuscular disorders in the United States. The company offers MyoPro, a myoelectric-controlled upper limb brace or orthosis product used for supporting a patient's weak or paralyzed arm to enable and improve functional activities of daily living.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Myomo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Myomo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.