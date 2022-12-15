Nano Market Capitalization Tops $101.64 Million (XNO)

Nano (XNO) traded 1% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on December 15th. Over the last week, Nano has traded 0.1% higher against the dollar. Nano has a total market capitalization of $101.64 million and approximately $1.82 million worth of Nano was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Nano coin can now be bought for about $0.76 or 0.00004305 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17,719.06 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0879 or 0.00000496 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $74.68 or 0.00421465 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.69 or 0.00020798 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00002068 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $149.21 or 0.00842115 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $18.46 or 0.00104185 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $108.82 or 0.00614146 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005648 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $47.09 or 0.00265742 BTC.

Nano Coin Profile

Nano is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Blake2b hashing algorithm. Its launch date was October 1st, 2015. Nano’s total supply is 133,248,297 coins. The Reddit community for Nano is https://reddit.com/r/nanocurrency and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Nano is nano.org/en. The official message board for Nano is forum.nano.org. Nano’s official Twitter account is @nano and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Nano Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Nano is designed to be a low latency, high throughput cryptocurrency. It builds on an analogy from the electrical engineering discipline by equating network consensus to arbiter circuits. This gives Nano an established and well-researched modeling basis for how the system comes to a distributed, egalitarian, and efficient conclusion. In the Nano system, each account in the system has a blockchain that is controlled only by them, all chains are replicated to all peers in the network, removing block intervals, mining, transaction fees.Nano has rebranded and changed the ticker to XNO, see the official announcement.“XNO” and trades under that name on all the exchanges where it has been listed.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nano directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Nano should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Nano using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

