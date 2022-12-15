NAOS Ex-50 Opportunities Company Limited (ASX:NAC) Insider Sebastian Evans Buys 100,000 Shares

NAOS Ex-50 Opportunities Company Limited (ASX:NAC – Get Rating) insider Sebastian Evans purchased 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 8th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of A$0.80 ($0.54) per share, for a total transaction of A$80,300.00 ($54,256.76).

NAOS Ex-50 Opportunities Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.60, a quick ratio of 23.73 and a current ratio of 23.77.

Get NAOS Ex-50 Opportunities alerts:

NAOS Ex-50 Opportunities Cuts Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a Interim dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 29th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 29th were paid a dividend of $0.014 per share. This represents a yield of 1.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 8th. NAOS Ex-50 Opportunities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.43%.

About NAOS Ex-50 Opportunities

NAOS Ex-50 Opportunities Company Limited is a listed investment company launched and managed by NAOS Asset Management Limited. It seeks to invest in the public equity markets across the globe with a focus on Australia. It invests in the value stocks of small and mid-cap companies. NAOS Ex-50 Opportunities Company Limited is domiciled in Australia.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for NAOS Ex-50 Opportunities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NAOS Ex-50 Opportunities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.