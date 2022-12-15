Naspers Limited (OTCMKTS:NPSNY) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Naspers Limited (OTCMKTS:NPSNY – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 110,700 shares, a growth of 75.4% from the November 15th total of 63,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 179,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.6 days.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Investec upgraded Naspers from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 9th.

Get Naspers alerts:

Naspers Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:NPSNY traded up $0.32 during trading on Thursday, hitting $33.18. 74,959 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 148,097. Naspers has a 52 week low of $17.48 and a 52 week high of $35.04. The company has a current ratio of 3.35, a quick ratio of 3.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $26.31 and a 200-day moving average price of $27.03.

Naspers Announces Dividend

Naspers Company Profile

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 7th were issued a dividend of $0.0515 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 0.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 6th.

(Get Rating)

Naspers Limited operates in the consumer internet industry worldwide. It operates through Classifieds, Food Delivery, Payments and Fintech, Etail, Edtech, and Other Ecommerce segments. It holds investments in classifieds, food delivery, payments and fintech, education, health, and ecommerce, as well as ventures, and social and internet platforms; and offers eMAG platform for online food and grocery delivery network.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Naspers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Naspers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.