National Western Life Group (NASDAQ:NWLI) Sees Large Volume Increase

Shares of National Western Life Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NWLI – Get Rating) saw unusually-high trading volume on Thursday . Approximately 1,899 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 75% from the previous session’s volume of 7,676 shares.The stock last traded at $277.60 and had previously closed at $280.35.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
NWLI has been the topic of several recent research reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of National Western Life Group from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of National Western Life Group in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.
National Western Life Group Trading Down 1.6 %
The company has a market capitalization of $1.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.44 and a beta of 0.97. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $203.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is $199.33.
National Western Life Group Dividend Announcement
Institutional Trading of National Western Life Group
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in NWLI. CX Institutional bought a new stake in shares of National Western Life Group during the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000. UBS Group AG grew its stake in shares of National Western Life Group by 118.4% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 297 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank grew its stake in shares of National Western Life Group by 20.8% in the 3rd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 319 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Elkhorn Partners Limited Partnership grew its stake in shares of National Western Life Group by 27.0% in the 3rd quarter. Elkhorn Partners Limited Partnership now owns 800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $137,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in shares of National Western Life Group by 33.3% in the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 893 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $181,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares during the last quarter.
About National Western Life Group
National Western Life Group, Inc, through its subsidiary, National Western Life Insurance Company, operates as a stock life insurance company. It operates through Domestic Life Insurance, International Life Insurance, Annuities, and ONL and Affiliates segments. The company provides life products, including universal life insurance, interest-sensitive whole life, and traditional products, such as term insurance coverage; and annuity products comprising flexible premium and single premium deferred annuities, equity-index annuities, and single premium immediate annuities.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on National Western Life Group (NWLI)
- This is no Time to Buy Lennar but the Time is Coming
- Game-Changing News For Mullen Automotive
- Inflation and the Energy Crisis are Two Freight Trains on a Collision Course – Here’s How to Prepare
- Is Enterprise Products Partners Fairly Valued?
- Will WhatsApp Partnership Boost MercadoLibre’s Earnings?
Receive News & Ratings for National Western Life Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for National Western Life Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.