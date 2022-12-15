National Western Life Group (NASDAQ:NWLI) Sees Large Volume Increase

Shares of National Western Life Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NWLI – Get Rating) saw unusually-high trading volume on Thursday . Approximately 1,899 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 75% from the previous session’s volume of 7,676 shares.The stock last traded at $277.60 and had previously closed at $280.35.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

NWLI has been the topic of several recent research reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of National Western Life Group from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of National Western Life Group in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

National Western Life Group Trading Down 1.6 %

The company has a market capitalization of $1.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.44 and a beta of 0.97. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $203.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is $199.33.

National Western Life Group Dividend Announcement

Institutional Trading of National Western Life Group

The business also recently declared an annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 7th were given a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 4th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.19%. National Western Life Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 1.08%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in NWLI. CX Institutional bought a new stake in shares of National Western Life Group during the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000. UBS Group AG grew its stake in shares of National Western Life Group by 118.4% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 297 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank grew its stake in shares of National Western Life Group by 20.8% in the 3rd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 319 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Elkhorn Partners Limited Partnership grew its stake in shares of National Western Life Group by 27.0% in the 3rd quarter. Elkhorn Partners Limited Partnership now owns 800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $137,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in shares of National Western Life Group by 33.3% in the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 893 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $181,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares during the last quarter.

About National Western Life Group

National Western Life Group, Inc, through its subsidiary, National Western Life Insurance Company, operates as a stock life insurance company. It operates through Domestic Life Insurance, International Life Insurance, Annuities, and ONL and Affiliates segments. The company provides life products, including universal life insurance, interest-sensitive whole life, and traditional products, such as term insurance coverage; and annuity products comprising flexible premium and single premium deferred annuities, equity-index annuities, and single premium immediate annuities.

