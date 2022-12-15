NEAR Protocol (NEAR) Price Tops $1.62 on Exchanges

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 6.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on December 15th. One NEAR Protocol coin can currently be bought for about $1.62 or 0.00009286 BTC on popular exchanges. NEAR Protocol has a market capitalization of $1.36 billion and approximately $64.73 million worth of NEAR Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, NEAR Protocol has traded 3.1% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $13.37 or 0.00076771 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $9.57 or 0.00054921 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00001253 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0610 or 0.00000350 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.98 or 0.00022866 BTC.

PayProtocol Paycoin (PCI) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00001455 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0458 or 0.00000263 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.87 or 0.00004978 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0413 or 0.00000237 BTC.

TerraClassicUSD (USTC) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0248 or 0.00000143 BTC.

NEAR Protocol Coin Profile

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on October 14th, 2020. NEAR Protocol’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 841,814,010 coins. NEAR Protocol’s official message board is near.org/blog. The official website for NEAR Protocol is near.org. NEAR Protocol’s official Twitter account is @nearprotocol.

Buying and Selling NEAR Protocol

According to CryptoCompare, “NEAR Protocol (NEAR) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020. NEAR Protocol has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 841,814,010 in circulation. The last known price of NEAR Protocol is 1.64251959 USD and is down -3.99 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 207 active market(s) with $80,144,416.89 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://near.org/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as NEAR Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade NEAR Protocol should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy NEAR Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

