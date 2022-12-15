Neo (NEO) Market Cap Reaches $513.52 Million

Neo (NEO) traded 1.1% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on December 15th. One Neo coin can now be purchased for approximately $7.28 or 0.00041734 BTC on major exchanges. Neo has a total market capitalization of $513.52 million and $34.22 million worth of Neo was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Neo has traded 2.9% higher against the US dollar.
Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:
- KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00001931 BTC.
- Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0483 or 0.00000277 BTC.
- CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0600 or 0.00000344 BTC.
- OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000005 BTC.
- 2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $895.13 or 0.05134197 BTC.
- Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $87.99 or 0.00504665 BTC.
- Lunar (LNR) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0377 or 0.00000216 BTC.
- Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.
- QANplatform (QANX) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $5,213.25 or 0.29901648 BTC.
Neo Coin Profile
Neo (CRYPTO:NEO) is a coin. It was first traded on August 1st, 2017. Neo’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 70,538,831 coins. The Reddit community for Neo is https://reddit.com/r/neo and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Neo’s official Twitter account is @neo_blockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Neo is medium.com/neo-smart-economy. The official website for Neo is neo.org.
Neo Coin Trading
It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Neo directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Neo should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Neo using one of the exchanges listed above.
