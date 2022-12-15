Neo Reaches Market Capitalization of $504.64 Million (NEO)

Neo (NEO) traded down 2.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on December 14th. One Neo coin can now be bought for $7.15 or 0.00040370 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Neo has traded up 4.1% against the U.S. dollar. Neo has a total market cap of $504.64 million and approximately $39.98 million worth of Neo was traded on exchanges in the last day.
Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:
Neo Profile
NEO is a coin. It launched on August 1st, 2017. Neo’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 70,538,831 coins. The Reddit community for Neo is https://reddit.com/r/neo and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Neo is neo.org. The official message board for Neo is medium.com/neo-smart-economy. Neo’s official Twitter account is @neo_blockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here.
Buying and Selling Neo
