Neogen (NASDAQ:NEOG) PT Raised to $17.00 at Piper Sandler

Neogen (NASDAQ:NEOG – Get Rating) had its target price raised by analysts at Piper Sandler from $14.00 to $17.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Piper Sandler’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 10.75% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on NEOG. William Blair upgraded Neogen from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. StockNews.com started coverage on Neogen in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Shares of NEOG stock traded down $0.39 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $15.35. 3,483,505 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,772,640. Neogen has a 1 year low of $10.49 and a 1 year high of $47.80. The company’s 50 day moving average is $14.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.68. The firm has a market cap of $1.66 billion, a PE ratio of 45.15 and a beta of 0.78.

Neogen ( NASDAQ:NEOG Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 27th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $132.35 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $135.75 million. Neogen had a return on equity of 7.60% and a net margin of 6.86%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Neogen will post 0.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director William T. Boehm purchased 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $13.88 per share, with a total value of $27,760.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 23,242 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $322,598.96. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, Director William T. Boehm purchased 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $13.88 per share, with a total value of $27,760.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 23,242 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $322,598.96. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO John Edward Adent purchased 22,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 28th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $14.37 per share, for a total transaction of $316,140.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 80,103 shares in the company, valued at $1,151,080.11. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have acquired 36,000 shares of company stock valued at $502,220. 0.73% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. TownSquare Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Neogen by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. TownSquare Capital LLC now owns 19,737 shares of the company’s stock valued at $475,000 after buying an additional 811 shares during the period. Stephens Inc. AR raised its holdings in Neogen by 13.7% in the 2nd quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 12,747 shares of the company’s stock worth $307,000 after purchasing an additional 1,534 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in Neogen by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 24,212 shares of the company’s stock worth $583,000 after purchasing an additional 950 shares during the period. Simmons Bank bought a new position in Neogen in the 2nd quarter worth $241,000. Finally, Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. raised its holdings in Neogen by 40.7% in the 2nd quarter. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. now owns 10,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $246,000 after purchasing an additional 2,950 shares during the period. 97.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Neogen Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets various products for food and animal safety worldwide. It operates through two segments, Food Safety and Animal Safety. The Food Safety segment offers diagnostic test kits and related products to detect dangerous and unintended substances in food and animal feed, including foodborne pathogens, spoilage organisms, natural toxins, food allergens, genetic modifications, ruminant by-products, meat speciation, drug residues, pesticide residues, and general sanitation concerns; and AccuPoint Advanced rapid sanitation test to detect the presence of adenosine triphosphate, a chemical found in living cells.

