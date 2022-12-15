Neoleukin Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NLTX) Receives $4.00 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Neoleukin Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NLTX – Get Rating) have been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the eight analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a hold rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $4.00.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on NLTX shares. HC Wainwright cut Neoleukin Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. Mizuho cut Neoleukin Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $21.00 to $2.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut Neoleukin Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Canaccord Genuity Group reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Neoleukin Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Finally, Guggenheim cut Neoleukin Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 15th.

Institutional Trading of Neoleukin Therapeutics

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of NLTX. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in shares of Neoleukin Therapeutics by 71.2% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,116,143 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,180,000 after acquiring an additional 880,436 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its position in shares of Neoleukin Therapeutics by 43.6% during the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,064,222 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,321,000 after acquiring an additional 626,805 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of Neoleukin Therapeutics by 50.4% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,268,969 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,386,000 after acquiring an additional 425,357 shares during the period. Privium Fund Management UK Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Neoleukin Therapeutics during the third quarter worth $75,000. Finally, Bailard Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Neoleukin Therapeutics during the second quarter worth $93,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.19% of the company’s stock.

Neoleukin Therapeutics Price Performance

About Neoleukin Therapeutics

Shares of Neoleukin Therapeutics stock opened at $0.46 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $19.59 million, a P/E ratio of -0.43 and a beta of 1.15. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.52 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.84. Neoleukin Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $0.38 and a 1-year high of $5.69.

Neoleukin Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops immunotherapies for cancer, inflammation, and autoimmunity disorders using protein design technology. The company's lead product candidate is NL-201, a de novo protein designed to mimic the therapeutic activity of the cytokines interleukin (IL)-2/IL-15 for the treatment of various types of cancer, including renal cell carcinoma and melanoma.

