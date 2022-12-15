Neometals Ltd (OTCMKTS:RDRUY) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Neometals Ltd (OTCMKTS:RDRUY – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,000 shares, an increase of 33.3% from the November 15th total of 1,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.0 days.

Neometals Stock Performance

OTCMKTS:RDRUY remained flat at 6.56 during trading hours on Thursday. 105 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,286. The company’s 50-day moving average price is 7.05. Neometals has a one year low of 5.83 and a one year high of 15.00.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of Neometals in a research report on Friday, October 7th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock.

Neometals Company Profile

Neometals Ltd explores for mineral projects in Australia. The company operates through three segments: Lithium, Titanium/Vanadium, and Other. Its projects include the Lithium-ion Battery Recycling project, which recovers cobalt and other materials from spent and scrap lithium batteries; Vanadium Recovery project, which recovers vanadium pentoxide through processing of steelmaking by-products; Lithium Refinery project; and Barrambie Titanium and Vanadium project located in Western Australia.

