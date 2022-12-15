New England Research & Management Inc. Acquires 3,325 Shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

New England Research & Management Inc. raised its position in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) by 168.4% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 5,300 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,325 shares during the quarter. New England Research & Management Inc.’s holdings in Chevron were worth $761,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rowland & Co. Investment Counsel ADV boosted its position in shares of Chevron by 1.0% during the third quarter. Rowland & Co. Investment Counsel ADV now owns 45,789 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $6,579,000 after buying an additional 459 shares during the last quarter. First National Bank of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services raised its stake in shares of Chevron by 11.1% in the third quarter. First National Bank of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services now owns 24,589 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,533,000 after buying an additional 2,464 shares during the period. Elevated Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Chevron in the third quarter valued at $1,534,000. Atlas Brown Inc. raised its stake in shares of Chevron by 2.2% in the third quarter. Atlas Brown Inc. now owns 27,602 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,966,000 after buying an additional 601 shares during the period. Finally, Martin Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Chevron by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter. Martin Capital Partners LLC now owns 38,636 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $5,551,000 after purchasing an additional 1,950 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.30% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on CVX shares. Cowen upped their price objective on Chevron from $160.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 31st. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Chevron in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Citigroup raised their price objective on Chevron from $155.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Raymond James raised their price objective on Chevron from $188.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 31st. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Chevron from $193.00 to $196.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $184.15.

Chevron Price Performance

NYSE:CVX opened at $172.33 on Thursday. Chevron Co. has a one year low of $110.73 and a one year high of $189.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.40. The firm has a market cap of $333.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.80, a PEG ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 1.20. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $175.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is $162.42.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 28th. The oil and gas company reported $5.56 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.02 by $0.54. Chevron had a net margin of 14.36% and a return on equity of 22.36%. The company had revenue of $66.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $61.44 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.96 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 49.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Chevron Co. will post 19.17 EPS for the current year.

Chevron Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 18th were paid a dividend of $1.42 per share. This represents a $5.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 17th. Chevron’s payout ratio is currently 32.31%.

Insider Transactions at Chevron

In related news, CFO Pierre R. Breber sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.64, for a total transaction of $4,491,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 8 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,437.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Chevron news, Director Alice P. Gast sold 2,706 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.44, for a total value of $485,564.64. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 21,964 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,941,220.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Pierre R. Breber sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.64, for a total transaction of $4,491,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 8 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,437.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 293,563 shares of company stock valued at $53,186,421 in the last ninety days. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Chevron Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy and chemicals operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

