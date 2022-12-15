New England Research & Management Inc. Acquires Shares of 5,712 W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC)

New England Research & Management Inc. acquired a new stake in W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 5,712 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $399,000.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in W. P. Carey in the 1st quarter valued at $421,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its stake in shares of W. P. Carey by 10.7% during the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 7,578 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $627,000 after purchasing an additional 733 shares during the period. BTC Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of W. P. Carey by 9.5% during the 2nd quarter. BTC Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,656 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $385,000 after purchasing an additional 403 shares during the period. Fiera Capital Corp grew its stake in shares of W. P. Carey by 159.9% during the 2nd quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 15,156 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,256,000 after purchasing an additional 9,325 shares during the period. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of W. P. Carey by 7.4% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 228,925 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $18,506,000 after purchasing an additional 15,760 shares during the period. 64.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get W. P. Carey alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Capital One Financial reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of W. P. Carey in a research note on Monday, December 5th. JMP Securities lowered their price target on shares of W. P. Carey from $93.00 to $86.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of W. P. Carey from $95.00 to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 4th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of W. P. Carey in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on shares of W. P. Carey from $90.00 to $87.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 27th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $87.00.

W. P. Carey Price Performance

W. P. Carey Increases Dividend

NYSE:WPC opened at $80.45 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $16.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 13.05 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a current ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The company’s 50-day moving average is $76.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $80.84. W. P. Carey Inc. has a 12-month low of $67.76 and a 12-month high of $89.63.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 30th will be issued a $1.065 dividend. This represents a $4.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.30%. This is a positive change from W. P. Carey’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.06. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 29th. W. P. Carey’s dividend payout ratio is 168.25%.

W. P. Carey Profile

(Get Rating)

W. P. Carey ranks among the largest net lease REITs with an enterprise value of approximately $18 billion and a diversified portfolio of operationally-critical commercial real estate that includes 1,215 net lease properties covering approximately 142 million square feet as of September 30, 2020. For nearly five decades, the company has invested in high-quality single-tenant industrial, warehouse, office, retail and self-storage properties subject to long-term net leases with built-in rent escalators.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for W. P. Carey Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for W. P. Carey and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.