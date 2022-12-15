New England Research & Management Inc. Invests $181,000 in Haleon plc (NYSE:HLN)

New England Research & Management Inc. purchased a new position in Haleon plc (NYSE:HLN – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 29,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $181,000.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Haleon in a research report on Friday, August 19th. They issued an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Barclays raised Haleon from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 7th. Finally, Argus assumed coverage on Haleon in a research report on Wednesday, September 28th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $298.00.

Haleon Trading Down 0.3 %

NYSE HLN opened at $7.85 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $6.61. Haleon plc has a 1-year low of $5.59 and a 1-year high of $8.50.

Haleon Profile

Haleon plc engages in the research and development, manufacture, and sale of various consumer healthcare products in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Latin America, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides therapeutic oral health, pain relief, respiratory health, digestive health, and other products, as well as vitamins, minerals, and supplements.

