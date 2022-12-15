New Oriental Education & Technology Group (NYSE:EDU) Shares Gap Up to $32.60

New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. (NYSE:EDU – Get Rating) gapped up prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $32.60, but opened at $33.35. New Oriental Education & Technology Group shares last traded at $34.32, with a volume of 12,882 shares changing hands.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently issued reports on EDU. StockNews.com began coverage on New Oriental Education & Technology Group in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. TheStreet downgraded New Oriental Education & Technology Group from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Monday, November 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $36.60.

Get New Oriental Education & Technology Group alerts:

New Oriental Education & Technology Group Stock Up 3.3 %

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $26.43 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $24.21. The company has a market capitalization of $5.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.52 and a beta of 0.61.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On New Oriental Education & Technology Group

New Oriental Education & Technology Group ( NYSE:EDU Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $744.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $689.08 million. The business’s revenue was down 43.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. will post 0.48 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC acquired a new position in New Oriental Education & Technology Group in the second quarter worth about $42,000. Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in New Oriental Education & Technology Group by 45.6% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,933 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after acquiring an additional 918 shares during the last quarter. James Investment Research Inc. bought a new position in New Oriental Education & Technology Group in the third quarter worth about $76,000. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC bought a new position in New Oriental Education & Technology Group in the third quarter worth about $110,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in New Oriental Education & Technology Group by 29.2% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 7,509 shares of the company’s stock worth $154,000 after acquiring an additional 1,696 shares during the last quarter. 45.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

New Oriental Education & Technology Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc provides private educational services under the New Oriental brand in the People's Republic of China. The company operates through Educational Services and Test Preparation Courses; Online Education and Other Services; Overseas Study Consulting Services; and Others segments.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for New Oriental Education & Technology Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for New Oriental Education & Technology Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.