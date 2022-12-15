Nexus Investment Management ULC Acquires 6,100 Shares of Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX)

Nexus Investment Management ULC grew its stake in Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX – Get Rating) by 1.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 410,234 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,100 shares during the quarter. Boston Scientific accounts for 2.0% of Nexus Investment Management ULC’s holdings, making the stock its 26th biggest position. Nexus Investment Management ULC’s holdings in Boston Scientific were worth $15,888,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Boston Scientific by 1.6% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 113,364,827 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $5,020,927,000 after acquiring an additional 1,743,197 shares during the last quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main increased its stake in Boston Scientific by 24.5% in the second quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 20,806,144 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $775,455,000 after acquiring an additional 4,088,589 shares during the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership boosted its stake in Boston Scientific by 10.6% in the second quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 19,323,700 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $720,194,000 after buying an additional 1,849,604 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in Boston Scientific by 14.5% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 16,137,330 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $714,721,000 after acquiring an additional 2,043,094 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parnassus Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Boston Scientific by 1.2% in the first quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 15,734,750 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $696,892,000 after acquiring an additional 194,219 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.33% of the company’s stock.

Get Boston Scientific alerts:

Boston Scientific Stock Performance

Shares of Boston Scientific stock opened at $47.18 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $42.86 and a 200 day simple moving average of $40.71. Boston Scientific Co. has a one year low of $34.98 and a one year high of $47.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $67.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 112.34, a PEG ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.85.

Insider Activity

Boston Scientific ( NYSE:BSX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $3.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.14 billion. Boston Scientific had a return on equity of 14.55% and a net margin of 5.19%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.41 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Boston Scientific Co. will post 1.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Michael F. Mahoney sold 125,827 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.34, for a total transaction of $4,950,034.18. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,767,665 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $69,539,941.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CEO Michael F. Mahoney sold 125,827 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.34, for a total transaction of $4,950,034.18. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,767,665 shares in the company, valued at $69,539,941.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Wendy Carruthers sold 1,678 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.60, for a total transaction of $71,482.80. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 94,913 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,043,293.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 351,914 shares of company stock valued at $14,701,826. 0.66% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price objective on shares of Boston Scientific from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. TheStreet lowered Boston Scientific from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, November 28th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Boston Scientific from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, September 9th. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Boston Scientific in a research report on Monday, October 17th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $49.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Boston Scientific from $48.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $47.85.

About Boston Scientific

(Get Rating)

Boston Scientific Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices for use in various interventional medical specialties worldwide. It operates through three segments: MedSurg, Rhythm and Neuro, and Cardiovascular. The company offers devices to diagnose and treat gastrointestinal and pulmonary conditions; devices to treat various urological and pelvic conditions; implantable cardioverter and implantable cardiac resynchronization therapy defibrillators; pacemakers and implantable cardiac resynchronization therapy pacemakers; and remote patient management systems.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BSX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Boston Scientific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boston Scientific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.