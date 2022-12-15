Nexus Investment Management ULC Buys 3,075 Shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

Nexus Investment Management ULC grew its holdings in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ – Get Rating) by 5.9% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 55,275 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after buying an additional 3,075 shares during the quarter. Nexus Investment Management ULC’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $2,099,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of VZ. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA bought a new stake in shares of Verizon Communications in the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Cordant Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Verizon Communications in the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. HBC Financial Services PLLC bought a new stake in shares of Verizon Communications in the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Founders Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Verizon Communications in the 2nd quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 340.7% in the 2nd quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 736 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 569 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 62.83% of the company’s stock.

VZ stock opened at $37.45 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $37.48 and its 200-day simple moving average is $43.01. The company has a market capitalization of $157.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 0.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.69. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 12 month low of $34.55 and a 12 month high of $55.51.

Verizon Communications ( NYSE:VZ Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 21st. The cell phone carrier reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $34.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.79 billion. Verizon Communications had a net margin of 14.22% and a return on equity of 25.80%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.41 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 5.19 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 10th will be issued a $0.6525 dividend. This represents a $2.61 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.97%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, January 9th. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 56.62%.

Several research firms recently commented on VZ. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Verizon Communications from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $41.00 to $44.00 in a research note on Thursday. Cowen reduced their price objective on shares of Verizon Communications from $64.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 24th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Verizon Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Verizon Communications from $50.00 to $42.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Verizon Communications from $48.00 to $39.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $48.75.

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers communications, technology, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. Its Consumer segment provides postpaid and prepaid service plans; internet access on notebook computers and tablets; wireless equipment, including smartphones and other handsets; and wireless-enabled internet devices, such as tablets, and other wireless-enabled connected devices comprising smart watches.

