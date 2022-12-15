Nexus Investment Management ULC Has $22.57 Million Stock Position in Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST)

Nexus Investment Management ULC grew its holdings in shares of Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST – Get Rating) by 2.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 267,875 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after buying an additional 7,275 shares during the quarter. Ross Stores accounts for about 2.8% of Nexus Investment Management ULC’s holdings, making the stock its 18th biggest position. Nexus Investment Management ULC’s holdings in Ross Stores were worth $22,574,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in ROST. BlueSpruce Investments LP acquired a new position in shares of Ross Stores during the first quarter valued at about $345,553,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its position in shares of Ross Stores by 34.8% during the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 6,597,230 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $596,785,000 after purchasing an additional 1,701,931 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Ross Stores by 13.4% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 13,702,262 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $962,311,000 after purchasing an additional 1,619,174 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Ross Stores by 28.9% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,039,313 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $424,141,000 after purchasing an additional 1,352,323 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Ross Stores during the second quarter valued at about $86,641,000. 87.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Ross Stores alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on ROST shares. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Ross Stores from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 18th. TheStreet raised shares of Ross Stores from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Ross Stores from $99.00 to $123.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 18th. Gordon Haskett raised shares of Ross Stores from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 18th. Finally, Guggenheim lifted their price objective on shares of Ross Stores to $125.00 in a research report on Monday, November 21st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Ross Stores has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $115.90.

Ross Stores Stock Performance

NASDAQ ROST opened at $117.42 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $100.23 and its 200-day moving average is $89.00. Ross Stores, Inc. has a 12-month low of $69.24 and a 12-month high of $120.39. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The firm has a market cap of $40.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 1.00.

Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 17th. The apparel retailer reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $4.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.37 billion. Ross Stores had a net margin of 7.74% and a return on equity of 34.95%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.09 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Ross Stores, Inc. will post 4.3 earnings per share for the current year.

Ross Stores Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.31 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 5th. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.06%. Ross Stores’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.10%.

Ross Stores Profile

(Get Rating)

Ross Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates off-price retail apparel and home fashion stores under the Ross Dress for Less and dd's DISCOUNTS brand names. Its stores primarily offer apparel, accessories, footwear, and home fashions. The company's Ross Dress for Less stores sell its products at department and specialty stores primarily to middle income households; and dd's DISCOUNTS stores sell its products at department and discount stores for households with moderate income.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ROST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Ross Stores Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ross Stores and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.