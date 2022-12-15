Nexus Investment Management ULC Reduces Stake in Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG)

Nexus Investment Management ULC trimmed its holdings in shares of Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG – Get Rating) by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 156,735 shares of the company’s stock after selling 630 shares during the period. Dollar General comprises about 4.7% of Nexus Investment Management ULC’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest position. Nexus Investment Management ULC owned approximately 0.07% of Dollar General worth $37,594,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of DG. Castle Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Dollar General during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Bartlett & Co. LLC raised its position in Dollar General by 240.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 109 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its position in Dollar General by 68.1% during the 2nd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 121 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC purchased a new position in Dollar General during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Financial Management Professionals Inc. raised its position in Dollar General by 119.3% during the 2nd quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 125 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. 91.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Dollar General

In other Dollar General news, EVP Carman R. Wenkoff sold 10,000 shares of Dollar General stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.49, for a total value of $2,404,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 22,980 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,526,460.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Dollar General Stock Up 1.7 %

DG has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Evercore ISI reduced their price target on shares of Dollar General to $265.00 in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. Truist Financial dropped their price target on shares of Dollar General from $262.00 to $237.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on Dollar General from $258.00 to $296.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 26th. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on Dollar General from $275.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Dollar General from $270.00 to $260.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, December 5th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $268.29.

Shares of DG opened at $247.48 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $55.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.38. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $247.98 and its 200 day moving average price is $245.05. Dollar General Co. has a 12-month low of $183.25 and a 12-month high of $262.20.

Dollar General Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 3rd will be given a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 30th. Dollar General’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.38%.

Dollar General Profile

Dollar General Corporation, a discount retailer, provides various merchandise products in the southern, southwestern, Midwestern, and eastern United States. It offers consumable products, including paper and cleaning products, such as paper towels, bath tissues, paper dinnerware, trash and storage bags, disinfectants, and laundry products; packaged food comprising cereals, pasta, canned soups, fruits and vegetables, condiments, spices, sugar, and flour; and perishables that include milk, eggs, bread, refrigerated and frozen food, beer, and wine.

Featured Articles

