Nisun International Enterprise Development Group (NASDAQ:NISN) Trading Up 8.1%

Nisun International Enterprise Development Group Co., Ltd (NASDAQ:NISN – Get Rating)’s share price was up 8.1% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $0.70 and last traded at $0.67. Approximately 226,355 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 46% from the average daily volume of 416,652 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.62.

Nisun International Enterprise Development Group Trading Down 1.5 %

The stock has a market cap of $21.61 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 0.47. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $0.55 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.67.

Institutional Trading of Nisun International Enterprise Development Group

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new stake in Nisun International Enterprise Development Group during the 1st quarter worth about $41,000. Cantor Fitzgerald L. P. acquired a new stake in Nisun International Enterprise Development Group during the 3rd quarter worth about $61,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Nisun International Enterprise Development Group by 2,772.7% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 108,474 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,000 after acquiring an additional 104,698 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in Nisun International Enterprise Development Group by 214.6% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 389,386 shares of the company’s stock worth $381,000 after acquiring an additional 265,600 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Nisun International Enterprise Development Group Company Profile

Nisun International Enterprise Development Group Co, Ltd (NASDAQ: NISN) is a technology-driven, integrated supply chain solutions provider focused on transforming the corporate finance industry. Leveraging its rich industry experience, Nisun is dedicated to providing professional supply chain solutions to Chinese and foreign enterprises and financial institutions.

