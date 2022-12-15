NL Industries (NYSE:NL) Stock Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $8.48

NL Industries, Inc. (NYSE:NL – Get Rating)’s share price passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $8.48 and traded as low as $6.71. NL Industries shares last traded at $7.01, with a volume of 63,950 shares.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com cut shares of NL Industries from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 4th.

NL Industries Stock Performance

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.61 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.47. The company has a market cap of $348.06 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.31 and a beta of 0.88.

NL Industries Dividend Announcement

Institutional Investors Weigh In On NL Industries

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 20th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 1st will be paid a $0.07 dividend. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.93%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 30th. NL Industries’s payout ratio is presently 24.78%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC lifted its position in NL Industries by 63.7% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 3,660 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 1,424 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its position in NL Industries by 128.9% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,157 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 2,904 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its position in NL Industries by 68.4% during the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 10,804 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $83,000 after acquiring an additional 4,389 shares during the last quarter. Concorde Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in NL Industries during the 2nd quarter worth $141,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in NL Industries during the 2nd quarter worth $147,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 10.26% of the company’s stock.

NL Industries Company Profile

NL Industries, Inc, through its subsidiary, CompX International Inc, operates in the component products industry in the United States and internationally. The company manufactures and sells mechanical and electronic cabinet locks, and other locking mechanisms, including disc tumbler locks, pin tumbler locking mechanisms, and CompX eLock and StealthLock electronic locks for use in various applications, such as ignition systems, mailboxes, file cabinets, desk drawers, tool storage cabinets, integrated inventory and access control secured narcotics boxes, vending and cash containment machines, medical cabinetry, electronic circuit panels, storage compartments, and gas station security.

Featured Articles

