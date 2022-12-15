Nordson (NASDAQ:NDSN) Releases FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Nordson (NASDAQ:NDSN – Get Rating) updated its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $8.75-$10.10 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.83. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.62 billion-$2.77 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.66 billion. Nordson also updated its Q1 2023 guidance to $1.85-$2.00 EPS.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Nordson from $232.00 to $271.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 24th. DA Davidson dropped their price target on shares of Nordson to $265.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. StockNews.com cut shares of Nordson from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Nordson from $310.00 to $270.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $261.20.

Nordson stock opened at $235.91 on Thursday. Nordson has a 52 week low of $194.89 and a 52 week high of $269.17. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $226.98 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $222.13. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The stock has a market cap of $13.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.56, a P/E/G ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 0.92.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 20th will be given a dividend of $0.65 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 19th. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.10%. Nordson’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.48%.

In other Nordson news, EVP James E. Devries sold 4,500 shares of Nordson stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $218.42, for a total transaction of $982,890.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 46,605 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,179,464.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, EVP James E. Devries sold 4,500 shares of Nordson stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $218.42, for a total value of $982,890.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 46,605 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,179,464.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Srinivas Subramanian sold 1,480 shares of Nordson stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $217.48, for a total transaction of $321,870.40. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,118 shares in the company, valued at approximately $243,142.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.75% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. D.A. Davidson & CO. grew its stake in Nordson by 18.4% in the 1st quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 947 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $215,000 after buying an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Nordson by 461.0% in the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,296 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,203,000 after buying an additional 4,352 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its stake in Nordson by 7.5% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 2,160 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $490,000 after buying an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. purchased a new position in Nordson in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $219,000. Finally, Sei Investments Co. grew its stake in Nordson by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 46,732 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $10,615,000 after buying an additional 970 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.03% of the company’s stock.

Nordson Corporation engineers, manufactures, and markets products and systems to dispense, apply, and control adhesives, coatings, polymers, sealants, biomaterials, and other fluids worldwide. It operates through two segments, Industrial Precision Solutions (IPS) and Advanced Technology Solutions (ATS).

