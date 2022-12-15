Norman Fields Gottscho Capital Management LLC Purchases 30,532 Shares of Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY)

Norman Fields Gottscho Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY – Get Rating) by 278.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 41,507 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 30,532 shares during the period. Occidental Petroleum makes up approximately 1.2% of Norman Fields Gottscho Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest position. Norman Fields Gottscho Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Occidental Petroleum were worth $2,551,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Occidental Petroleum by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 101,902,647 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $5,781,956,000 after purchasing an additional 2,385,883 shares during the period. GQG Partners LLC grew its position in Occidental Petroleum by 16.1% in the 1st quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 26,669,384 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,512,799,000 after purchasing an additional 3,690,561 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in Occidental Petroleum by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 11,669,881 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $662,225,000 after purchasing an additional 514,934 shares during the period. Amundi grew its position in Occidental Petroleum by 40.0% in the 2nd quarter. Amundi now owns 5,384,566 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $308,156,000 after purchasing an additional 1,537,686 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Occidental Petroleum by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,035,799 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $285,732,000 after purchasing an additional 118,928 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 78.83% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Occidental Petroleum

In other Occidental Petroleum news, major shareholder Berkshire Hathaway Inc bought 1,737,316 shares of Occidental Petroleum stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 28th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $60.71 per share, for a total transaction of $105,472,454.36. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 194,351,650 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,799,088,671.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Occidental Petroleum Price Performance

NYSE OXY traded down $1.38 on Thursday, reaching $62.30. The company had a trading volume of 229,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 26,168,758. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $56.63 billion, a PE ratio of 5.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 1.78. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $69.44 and its 200 day moving average price is $65.74. Occidental Petroleum Co. has a 12 month low of $26.05 and a 12 month high of $77.13.

Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th. The oil and gas producer reported $2.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.48 by ($0.04). Occidental Petroleum had a net margin of 35.11% and a return on equity of 59.90%. The company had revenue of $9.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.35 billion. As a group, equities analysts predict that Occidental Petroleum Co. will post 9.74 earnings per share for the current year.

Occidental Petroleum Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 12th will be issued a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 9th. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.83%. Occidental Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 4.33%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

OXY has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $63.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Occidental Petroleum in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Tudor Pickering cut shares of Occidental Petroleum from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 19th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Occidental Petroleum to $74.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. cut shares of Occidental Petroleum from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $77.76.

Occidental Petroleum Profile

(Get Rating)

Occidental Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and gas properties in the United States, the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America. It operates through three segments: Oil and Gas, Chemical, and Midstream and Marketing.

See Also

