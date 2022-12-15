Northern Star Investment Corp. IV (NYSE:NSTD) Sets New 1-Year High at $10.02

Northern Star Investment Corp. IV (NYSE:NSTD – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $10.02 and last traded at $10.01, with a volume of 1225 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $10.00.

Northern Star Investment Corp. IV Trading Up 0.1 %

The business has a fifty day moving average of $9.94 and a 200 day moving average of $9.86.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Northern Star Investment Corp. IV

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Balyasny Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Northern Star Investment Corp. IV during the third quarter worth approximately $144,000. First Trust Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Northern Star Investment Corp. IV in the third quarter valued at approximately $172,000. Centiva Capital LP raised its position in shares of Northern Star Investment Corp. IV by 64.5% in the second quarter. Centiva Capital LP now owns 19,458 shares of the company’s stock valued at $191,000 after buying an additional 7,629 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Northern Star Investment Corp. IV in the third quarter valued at approximately $226,000. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP acquired a new stake in shares of Northern Star Investment Corp. IV in the third quarter valued at approximately $245,000. Institutional investors own 72.37% of the company’s stock.

Northern Star Investment Corp. IV Company Profile

Northern Star Investment Corp. IV does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

