Northern Star Resources Limited (OTCMKTS:NESRF) Short Interest Update

Northern Star Resources Limited (OTCMKTS:NESRF – Get Rating) was the target of a large decrease in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 251,300 shares, a decrease of 27.9% from the November 15th total of 348,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 4,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 57.1 days.

Northern Star Resources Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of Northern Star Resources stock traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $7.51. 2,255 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,281. Northern Star Resources has a 12-month low of $4.40 and a 12-month high of $8.65. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.17 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.59.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Northern Star Resources from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday.

About Northern Star Resources

Northern Star Resources Limited engages in the exploration, development, mining, and processing of gold deposits in Australia. It also sells refined gold. The company holds interests in the Pogo, Kalgoorlie, KCGM, Jundee, Thunderbox, and Carosue Dam operations, as well as Bronzewing projects. It operates in Western Australia, the Northern Territory, and Alaska.

