Norwegian Air Shuttle ASA (OTCMKTS:NWARF) Stock Price Down 1.5%

Norwegian Air Shuttle ASA (OTCMKTS:NWARF – Get Rating) shares dropped 1.5% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $0.87 and last traded at $0.87. Approximately 827 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 95% from the average daily volume of 15,244 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.88.

Separately, Nordea Equity Research raised shares of Norwegian Air Shuttle ASA from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 27th.

Norwegian Air Shuttle ASA Stock Down 4.4 %

The firm’s fifty day moving average is $0.80 and its 200-day moving average is $0.86.

Norwegian Air Shuttle ASA Company Profile

Norwegian Air Shuttle ASA, together with its subsidiaries, provides scheduled and charter airline services in Norway and internationally. As of December 31, 2021, the company operated a fleet of 70 aircraft. It is also involved in aircraft financing, leasing, and ownership activities; and cargo activities.

