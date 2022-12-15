Novare Capital Management LLC Boosts Holdings in Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR)

Novare Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR – Get Rating) by 10.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 42,057 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,863 shares during the quarter. Novare Capital Management LLC owned about 0.08% of Whirlpool worth $5,670,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. DAVENPORT & Co LLC grew its holdings in shares of Whirlpool by 40.6% during the third quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 19,229 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,592,000 after buying an additional 5,556 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of Whirlpool by 29.7% during the 3rd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 2,915 shares of the company’s stock valued at $393,000 after acquiring an additional 668 shares during the last quarter. Rowland & Co. Investment Counsel ADV boosted its position in shares of Whirlpool by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. Rowland & Co. Investment Counsel ADV now owns 2,210 shares of the company’s stock valued at $298,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. HBW Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in Whirlpool by 9.0% in the third quarter. HBW Advisory Services LLC now owns 5,242 shares of the company’s stock valued at $707,000 after buying an additional 434 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its position in Whirlpool by 51.8% in the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 472 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after buying an additional 161 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.37% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $160.00 target price on shares of Whirlpool in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. Bank of America cut shares of Whirlpool from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $155.00 to $119.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Whirlpool in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of Whirlpool to $157.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Whirlpool currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $167.00.

Whirlpool Stock Down 1.3 %

Shares of WHR stock traded down $1.91 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $144.09. 7,273 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 933,034. The business’s fifty day moving average is $142.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $153.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 0.74. Whirlpool Co. has a 12-month low of $124.43 and a 12-month high of $245.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.51, a P/E/G ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.52.

Whirlpool (NYSE:WHR – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Friday, October 21st. The company reported $4.49 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.76 by ($1.27). Whirlpool had a return on equity of 27.65% and a net margin of 1.86%. The firm had revenue of $4.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.15 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $6.68 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Whirlpool Co. will post 19.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Whirlpool Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 18th will be paid a $1.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 17th. This represents a $7.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.86%. Whirlpool’s dividend payout ratio is currently 112.72%.

About Whirlpool

Whirlpool Corporation manufactures and markets home appliances and related products. It operates through four segments: North America; Europe, Middle East and Africa; Latin America; and Asia. The company's principal products include refrigerators, freezers, ice makers, and refrigerator water filters; laundry appliances and related laundry accessories; cooking and other small domestic appliances; and dishwasher appliances and related accessories, as well as mixers.

