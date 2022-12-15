Novare Capital Management LLC Grows Position in Polaris Inc. (NYSE:PII)

Novare Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Polaris Inc. (NYSE:PII – Get Rating) by 3.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 75,336 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,167 shares during the quarter. Novare Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.13% of Polaris worth $7,206,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PII. CX Institutional purchased a new stake in shares of Polaris during the second quarter valued at about $27,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Polaris by 47.8% during the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 306 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA purchased a new stake in shares of Polaris during the second quarter valued at about $37,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Polaris during the first quarter valued at about $47,000. Finally, CWM LLC lifted its position in shares of Polaris by 15.7% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 802 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after buying an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. 92.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on PII shares. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of Polaris from $100.00 to $106.00 in a report on Monday, December 5th. Citigroup set a $112.00 price objective on shares of Polaris in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. DA Davidson cut their price objective on shares of Polaris from $101.00 to $90.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Polaris from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut shares of Polaris from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $120.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $114.00.

PII traded down $1.64 on Thursday, reaching $106.13. The stock had a trading volume of 16,092 shares, compared to its average volume of 677,497. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $105.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $107.82. The company has a market cap of $6.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.38 and a beta of 1.53. Polaris Inc. has a 12-month low of $91.86 and a 12-month high of $127.37. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55.

Polaris (NYSE:PII – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The company reported $3.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.85 by $0.40. Polaris had a return on equity of 50.01% and a net margin of 3.97%. The company had revenue of $2.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.19 billion. Sell-side analysts forecast that Polaris Inc. will post 10.2 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 1st will be given a dividend of $0.64 per share. This represents a $2.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.41%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 30th. Polaris’s dividend payout ratio is presently 46.04%.

Polaris Inc designs, engineers, manufactures, and markets power sports vehicles worldwide. It operates through three segments: Off-Road, On-Road and Marine. The company offers off-road vehicles (ORVs), including all-terrain vehicles and side-by-side vehicles; snowmobiles and snow bikes conversion kit systems; motorcycles; and low emission, light duty hauling, passenger, and industrial vehicles.

