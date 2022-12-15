Novare Capital Management LLC Has $1.18 Million Position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG)

Novare Capital Management LLC cut its holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Get Rating) by 10.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 8,719 shares of the company’s stock after selling 971 shares during the quarter. Novare Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $1,178,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the first quarter worth $254,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 46,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,581,000 after purchasing an additional 1,900 shares during the period. Buckingham Strategic Partners bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the first quarter valued at about $335,000. Tcwp LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the first quarter worth about $469,000. Finally, Smith Salley & Associates grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 1.3% during the first quarter. Smith Salley & Associates now owns 15,562 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,523,000 after buying an additional 207 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Stock Down 2.3 %

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF stock traded down $3.61 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $153.57. The stock had a trading volume of 54,799 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,721,799. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $149.06 and its 200-day simple moving average is $148.29. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 1-year low of $132.64 and a 1-year high of $172.87.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Profile

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

