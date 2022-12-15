Novare Capital Management LLC Has $3.58 Million Stock Holdings in iShares Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SOXX)

Novare Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SOXX – Get Rating) by 35.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,235 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,968 shares during the period. Novare Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.06% of iShares Semiconductor ETF worth $3,581,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ignite Planners LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Semiconductor ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $598,000. Banque Pictet & Cie SA grew its position in iShares Semiconductor ETF by 26.9% during the 2nd quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA now owns 1,691 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $591,000 after acquiring an additional 358 shares during the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in iShares Semiconductor ETF by 11.4% during the 1st quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,448 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $685,000 after acquiring an additional 148 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Shields & Co. LLC bought a new stake in iShares Semiconductor ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, City Holding Co. lifted its holdings in iShares Semiconductor ETF by 32.7% during the 2nd quarter. City Holding Co. now owns 4,440 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,552,000 after buying an additional 1,095 shares in the last quarter.

NASDAQ:SOXX traded down $13.51 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $367.28. 46,753 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,305,935. The company’s 50 day moving average is $348.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $366.88. iShares Semiconductor ETF has a twelve month low of $287.82 and a twelve month high of $559.02.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 19th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 14th will be given a dividend of $1.062 per share. This represents a $4.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 13th.

iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF, formerly iShares PHLX SOX Semiconductor Sector Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States-listed semiconductor stocks as represented by the PHLX Semiconductor Sector Index (the Index).

