Novare Capital Management LLC Has $431,000 Position in Gladstone Capital Co. (NASDAQ:GLAD)

Novare Capital Management LLC reduced its holdings in Gladstone Capital Co. (NASDAQ:GLAD – Get Rating) by 6.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 50,792 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 3,625 shares during the period. Novare Capital Management LLC owned 0.15% of Gladstone Capital worth $431,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in shares of Gladstone Capital in the 2nd quarter valued at about $95,000. Claraphi Advisory Network LLC grew its position in shares of Gladstone Capital by 11.5% in the 2nd quarter. Claraphi Advisory Network LLC now owns 28,312 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $286,000 after acquiring an additional 2,927 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in shares of Gladstone Capital by 39.0% in the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,975 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 1,675 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in shares of Gladstone Capital in the 2nd quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Axxcess Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Gladstone Capital by 54.5% in the 2nd quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC now owns 37,652 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $380,000 after acquiring an additional 13,288 shares during the period. 10.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ GLAD traded down $0.06 during trading on Thursday, reaching $9.76. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 569 shares, compared to its average volume of 155,883. The company has a current ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 0.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $342.90 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.93 and a beta of 1.31. Gladstone Capital Co. has a 12 month low of $8.21 and a 12 month high of $12.78. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $9.67 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.02.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 20th will be issued a $0.07 dividend. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.61%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 19th. Gladstone Capital’s dividend payout ratio is currently 144.83%.

Several brokerages recently commented on GLAD. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Gladstone Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. TheStreet raised shares of Gladstone Capital from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Monday, December 5th.

Gladstone Capital Corporation is a business development company specializing in lower middle market, growth capital, add on acquisitions, change of control, buy & build strategies, debt refinancing, debt investments in senior term loans, revolving loans, secured first and second lien term loans, senior subordinated loans, unitranche loans, junior subordinated loans, and mezzanine loans and equity investments in the form of common stock, preferred stock, limited liability company interests, or warrants.

