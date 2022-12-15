Novare Capital Management LLC Increases Stake in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN)

Novare Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN – Get Rating) by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 26,117 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after buying an additional 622 shares during the period. Novare Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Accenture were worth $6,720,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group purchased a new position in shares of Accenture during the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Schubert & Co increased its position in shares of Accenture by 71.6% during the second quarter. Schubert & Co now owns 115 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 48 shares during the period. Urban Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Accenture during the second quarter valued at about $39,000. Financial Connections Group Inc. grew its holdings in Accenture by 88.2% in the second quarter. Financial Connections Group Inc. now owns 160 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the period. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Accenture in the second quarter worth about $49,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.73% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Accenture from $315.00 to $305.00 in a report on Friday, September 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Accenture from $357.00 to $335.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 23rd. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Accenture from $350.00 to $340.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 23rd. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Accenture from $370.00 to $340.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, September 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Accenture from $306.00 to $327.00 in a report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $338.65.

Insider Transactions at Accenture

Accenture Stock Down 3.0 %

In other news, General Counsel Joel Unruch sold 556 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $273.81, for a total value of $152,238.36. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 37,320 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,218,589.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . In related news, General Counsel Joel Unruch sold 556 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $273.81, for a total transaction of $152,238.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 37,320 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,218,589.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, COO Manish Sharma sold 8,424 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $261.66, for a total transaction of $2,204,223.84. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 3,575 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $935,434.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 41,030 shares of company stock valued at $10,924,406 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

ACN traded down $8.65 during trading on Thursday, hitting $282.80. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 31,694 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,323,745. Accenture plc has a one year low of $242.95 and a one year high of $417.37. The firm has a market cap of $178.33 billion, a PE ratio of 26.52, a P/E/G ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 1.22. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $279.62 and its 200-day simple moving average is $285.35.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 22nd. The information technology services provider reported $2.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.57 by $0.03. Accenture had a net margin of 11.17% and a return on equity of 31.68%. The business had revenue of $15.42 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.41 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.20 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Accenture plc will post 11.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Accenture Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 13th were paid a $1.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, October 12th. This is a boost from Accenture’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.97. This represents a $4.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.58%. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio is 41.83%.

About Accenture

(Get Rating)

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, interactive, industry X, song, and technology and operation services worldwide. The company offers application services, including agile transformation, DevOps, application modernization, enterprise architecture, software and quality engineering, data management, intelligent automation comprises robotic process automation, natural language processing, and virtual agents, and application management services, as well as software engineering services; strategy and consulting services; data and analytics strategy, data discovery and augmentation, data management and beyond, data democratization, and industrialized solutions comprises turnkey analytics and artificial intelligence (AI) solutions; metaverse; and sustainability services.

See Also

