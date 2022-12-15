Novare Capital Management LLC Sells 101,868 Shares of Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCR)

Novare Capital Management LLC reduced its position in Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCR – Get Rating) by 18.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 442,883 shares of the company’s stock after selling 101,868 shares during the quarter. Novare Capital Management LLC owned approximately 1.68% of Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF worth $8,243,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CWM LLC acquired a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF during the second quarter worth $33,000. West Branch Capital LLC raised its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF by 299.4% during the second quarter. West Branch Capital LLC now owns 2,001 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA acquired a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF during the second quarter worth $48,000. Gradient Investments LLC acquired a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF during the first quarter worth $49,000. Finally, SouthState Corp acquired a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF during the second quarter worth $55,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:BSCR traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $19.23. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 100 shares, compared to its average volume of 169,572. Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $18.31 and a fifty-two week high of $21.62. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.80 and its 200-day simple moving average is $19.17.

