Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS) Shares Acquired by Cox Capital Mgt LLC

Cox Capital Mgt LLC lifted its position in shares of Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS – Get Rating) by 0.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 23,749 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 218 shares during the period. Cox Capital Mgt LLC’s holdings in Novartis were worth $1,805,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in NVS. River Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Novartis by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter. River Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,453 shares of the company’s stock worth $207,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. Trust Co. of Oklahoma lifted its position in shares of Novartis by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Trust Co. of Oklahoma now owns 12,481 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,095,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. DF Dent & Co. Inc. lifted its position in shares of Novartis by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. DF Dent & Co. Inc. now owns 3,492 shares of the company’s stock worth $295,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services lifted its position in shares of Novartis by 12.6% in the 2nd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 1,128 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,000 after buying an additional 126 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mather Group LLC. lifted its position in shares of Novartis by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 8,784 shares of the company’s stock worth $743,000 after buying an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 9.14% of the company’s stock.

Get Novartis alerts:

Novartis Trading Down 1.6 %

Shares of Novartis stock traded down $1.50 during trading on Thursday, hitting $91.03. The stock had a trading volume of 60,620 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,391,142. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $83.25 and a 200 day simple moving average of $83.27. The company has a market capitalization of $201.41 billion, a PE ratio of 9.51, a P/E/G ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. Novartis AG has a 1 year low of $74.09 and a 1 year high of $94.26.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Novartis ( NYSE:NVS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The company reported $1.58 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $12.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.90 billion. Novartis had a net margin of 42.66% and a return on equity of 20.89%. On average, research analysts expect that Novartis AG will post 6.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently weighed in on NVS shares. Berenberg Bank downgraded shares of Novartis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 14th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Novartis from CHF 82 to CHF 84 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Novartis from CHF 85 to CHF 75 in a research note on Friday, October 14th. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Novartis from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Novartis from CHF 97 to CHF 88 in a research note on Thursday, September 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $85.11.

About Novartis

(Get Rating)

Novartis AG researches, develops, manufactures, and markets healthcare products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Innovative Medicines and Sandoz. The Innovative Medicines segment offers prescription medicines for patients and healthcare providers. It also provides ophthalmology, neuroscience, immunology, hepatology, dermatology, respiratory, cardiovascular, renal, and metabolism medicine products.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NVS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Novartis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Novartis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.