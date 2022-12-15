Novavax (NASDAQ:NVAX) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $13.42

Posted by on Dec 15th, 2022

Novavax, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVAXGet Rating) reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $13.42 and last traded at $13.93, with a volume of 169762 shares. The stock had previously closed at $17.23.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have issued reports on NVAX. B. Riley decreased their price target on shares of Novavax from $83.00 to $74.00 in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Cowen decreased their price target on shares of Novavax to $55.00 in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Novavax in a report on Friday, December 2nd. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Novavax from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $132.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Novavax from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $109.25.

Novavax Stock Down 19.7 %

The company has a market cap of $1.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.81 and a beta of 1.76. The company’s 50-day moving average is $19.21 and its 200 day moving average is $34.99.

Novavax (NASDAQ:NVAXGet Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($2.15) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.21 by ($4.36). The firm had revenue of $734.58 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $555.50 million. Novavax had a negative net margin of 71.59% and a negative return on equity of 572.54%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 310.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($4.31) EPS. Analysts predict that Novavax, Inc. will post -7.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Novavax

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NVAX. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Novavax during the second quarter valued at $27,000. San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Novavax in the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Novavax in the third quarter valued at about $37,000. Credit Agricole S A grew its position in shares of Novavax by 65.8% in the third quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 2,520 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Novavax in the second quarter valued at about $47,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.63% of the company’s stock.

Novavax Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Novavax, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of vaccines to prevent serious infectious diseases and address health needs. The company's vaccine candidates include NVX-CoV2373, a coronavirus vaccine candidate that is in two Phase III trials, one Phase IIb trial, and one Phase I/II trial; NanoFlu, a nanoparticle seasonal quadrivalent influenza vaccine candidate that is in Phase 3 clinical trial; and ResVax, a respiratory syncytial virus (RSV) fusion (F) protein nanoparticle vaccine candidate.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Novavax Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Novavax and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.