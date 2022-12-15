Novavax (NASDAQ:NVAX) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $13.42

Novavax, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVAX – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $13.42 and last traded at $13.93, with a volume of 169762 shares. The stock had previously closed at $17.23.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have issued reports on NVAX. B. Riley decreased their price target on shares of Novavax from $83.00 to $74.00 in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Cowen decreased their price target on shares of Novavax to $55.00 in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Novavax in a report on Friday, December 2nd. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Novavax from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $132.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Novavax from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $109.25.

Get Novavax alerts:

Novavax Stock Down 19.7 %

The company has a market cap of $1.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.81 and a beta of 1.76. The company’s 50-day moving average is $19.21 and its 200 day moving average is $34.99.

Institutional Trading of Novavax

Novavax ( NASDAQ:NVAX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($2.15) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.21 by ($4.36). The firm had revenue of $734.58 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $555.50 million. Novavax had a negative net margin of 71.59% and a negative return on equity of 572.54%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 310.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($4.31) EPS. Analysts predict that Novavax, Inc. will post -7.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NVAX. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Novavax during the second quarter valued at $27,000. San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Novavax in the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Novavax in the third quarter valued at about $37,000. Credit Agricole S A grew its position in shares of Novavax by 65.8% in the third quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 2,520 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Novavax in the second quarter valued at about $47,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.63% of the company’s stock.

Novavax Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Novavax, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of vaccines to prevent serious infectious diseases and address health needs. The company's vaccine candidates include NVX-CoV2373, a coronavirus vaccine candidate that is in two Phase III trials, one Phase IIb trial, and one Phase I/II trial; NanoFlu, a nanoparticle seasonal quadrivalent influenza vaccine candidate that is in Phase 3 clinical trial; and ResVax, a respiratory syncytial virus (RSV) fusion (F) protein nanoparticle vaccine candidate.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Novavax Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Novavax and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.