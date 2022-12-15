Nurix Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NRIX) Receives $33.44 Average Price Target from Analysts

Nurix Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NRIX – Get Rating) has received an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the ten research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $32.90.

Several research firms have issued reports on NRIX. SVB Leerink dropped their target price on Nurix Therapeutics from $37.00 to $28.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley began coverage on Nurix Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $11.00 price target on the stock. Finally, HC Wainwright decreased their price target on Nurix Therapeutics to $53.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 13th.

Shares of NRIX stock opened at $12.36 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $582.75 million, a PE ratio of -3.33 and a beta of 1.63. Nurix Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $7.52 and a 52-week high of $32.18. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $12.24 and its 200 day moving average price is $13.69.

Nurix Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:NRIX Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 6th. The company reported ($0.90) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.99) by $0.09. Nurix Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 54.50% and a negative net margin of 436.66%. The company had revenue of $10.79 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.31 million. Analysts expect that Nurix Therapeutics will post -3.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of NRIX. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Nurix Therapeutics by 47.8% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,302,544 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,259,000 after acquiring an additional 744,832 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its holdings in Nurix Therapeutics by 59.6% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,790,655 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,688,000 after acquiring an additional 668,632 shares during the last quarter. Bain Capital Life Sciences Investors LLC raised its holdings in Nurix Therapeutics by 41.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bain Capital Life Sciences Investors LLC now owns 1,822,883 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,096,000 after acquiring an additional 538,570 shares during the last quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Nurix Therapeutics by 65.2% in the 3rd quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 1,286,522 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,763,000 after acquiring an additional 507,797 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in Nurix Therapeutics by 121.7% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 811,928 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,287,000 after acquiring an additional 445,696 shares during the last quarter. 95.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Nurix Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of small molecule therapies for the treatment of cancer and immune disorders. The company develops NX-2127, an orally available Bruton's tyrosine kinase (BTK) degrader for the treatment of relapsed or refractory B-cell malignancies; NX-5948, an orally bioavailable BTK degrader for the treatment of relapsed or refractory B-cell malignancies and autoimmune diseases; and NX-1607, an orally available Casitas B-lineage lymphoma proto-oncogene-B (CBL-B) inhibitor for immuno-oncology indications.

