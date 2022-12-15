NuScale Power (NYSE:SMR) Trading Down 5%

NuScale Power Co. (NYSE:SMR – Get Rating)’s stock price fell 5% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $10.35 and last traded at $10.35. 21,220 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 96% from the average session volume of 495,746 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.89.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently issued reports on SMR. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on NuScale Power in a research report on Thursday, August 25th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $17.00 price target on the stock. UBS Group assumed coverage on NuScale Power in a report on Tuesday, October 25th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $13.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Guggenheim assumed coverage on NuScale Power in a report on Thursday, August 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $18.00 target price on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, NuScale Power currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.25.

Get NuScale Power alerts:

NuScale Power Stock Up 1.6 %

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.23 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.91.

Insider Buying and Selling at NuScale Power

NuScale Power ( NYSE:SMR Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 11th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $3.17 million during the quarter. Equities research analysts forecast that NuScale Power Co. will post -0.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other NuScale Power news, General Counsel Robert K. Temple sold 38,371 shares of NuScale Power stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.45, for a total value of $439,347.95. Following the sale, the general counsel now owns 78,742 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $901,595.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, major shareholder Energy New Technology In Green sold 96,137 shares of NuScale Power stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.51, for a total value of $1,106,536.87. Following the sale, the insider now owns 4,667,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $53,719,472. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Robert K. Temple sold 38,371 shares of NuScale Power stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.45, for a total value of $439,347.95. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 78,742 shares in the company, valued at approximately $901,595.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 829,938 shares of company stock valued at $10,027,347 in the last 90 days.

Institutional Trading of NuScale Power

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Federated Hermes Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of NuScale Power in the third quarter valued at about $43,000. Strs Ohio bought a new position in NuScale Power during the second quarter worth about $39,000. Amalgamated Bank grew its holdings in NuScale Power by 86.3% during the third quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 4,049 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 1,876 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp bought a new position in NuScale Power during the second quarter worth about $50,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in NuScale Power during the second quarter worth about $57,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 30.41% of the company’s stock.

About NuScale Power

(Get Rating)

NuScale Power Corporation develops and sells modular light water reactor nuclear power plants to supply energy for electrical generation, district heating, desalination, hydrogen production, and other process heat applications. It offers NuScale Power Module, a water reactor that can generate 77 megawatts of electricity (MWe); The VOYGR-12 power plant that can generate 924 MWe; and four-module VOYGR-4 and six-module VOYGR-6 plants, as well as other configurations based on customer needs.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for NuScale Power Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NuScale Power and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.