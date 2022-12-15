Nutrien (NYSE:NTR) Sees Large Volume Increase

Nutrien Ltd. (NYSE:NTR – Get Rating) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Thursday . Approximately 57,791 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the previous session’s volume of 3,124,796 shares.The stock last traded at $74.17 and had previously closed at $76.06.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have issued reports on NTR. Barclays cut their target price on Nutrien from $105.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. Scotiabank downgraded shares of Nutrien from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $110.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Nutrien from $135.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 7th. TD Securities reduced their price target on shares of Nutrien from $105.00 to $91.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Sunday, November 6th. Finally, Mizuho decreased their price target on Nutrien from $124.00 to $113.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $101.82.

Nutrien Stock Performance

The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The company’s 50-day moving average is $79.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $84.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.41, a P/E/G ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 0.84.

Nutrien Announces Dividend

Nutrien ( NYSE:NTR Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The company reported $2.51 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.92 by ($1.41). Nutrien had a net margin of 20.60% and a return on equity of 29.68%. The business had revenue of $8.19 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.02 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Nutrien Ltd. will post 13.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 30th will be paid a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 29th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.57%. Nutrien’s payout ratio is 13.67%.

Institutional Trading of Nutrien

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in shares of Nutrien by 129.4% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 14,092,814 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,123,056,000 after purchasing an additional 7,949,254 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors acquired a new position in Nutrien in the first quarter worth approximately $521,017,000. GQG Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Nutrien in the first quarter valued at $418,452,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Nutrien by 79.6% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,490,036 shares of the company’s stock valued at $362,929,000 after acquiring an additional 1,547,030 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Nutrien by 31.9% during the 1st quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd now owns 6,019,155 shares of the company’s stock worth $628,632,000 after acquiring an additional 1,456,027 shares in the last quarter. 63.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Nutrien Company Profile

Nutrien Ltd. provides crop inputs and services. It offers potash, nitrogen, phosphate, and sulfate products; and financial solutions. The company also distributes crop nutrients, crop protection products, seeds, and merchandise products through approximately 2,000 retail locations in the United States, Canada, South America, and Australia.

