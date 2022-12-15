Nuvalent (NASDAQ:NUVL) Shares Down 10.2%

Nuvalent, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUVL – Get Rating) shares fell 10.2% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $28.89 and last traded at $29.06. 3,382 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 217,664 shares. The stock had previously closed at $32.35.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Separately, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Nuvalent from $28.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th.
Nuvalent Stock Down 7.9 %
The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $28.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $19.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.68 billion, a PE ratio of -21.42 and a beta of 1.60.
Insider Transactions at Nuvalent
Institutional Trading of Nuvalent
Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in NUVL. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Nuvalent by 35.0% during the first quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 7,811 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,000 after purchasing an additional 2,024 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Nuvalent in the third quarter valued at approximately $114,000. American International Group Inc. lifted its stake in Nuvalent by 59.8% in the first quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 9,098 shares of the company’s stock valued at $126,000 after acquiring an additional 3,406 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG lifted its stake in Nuvalent by 42,088.9% in the third quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 7,594 shares of the company’s stock valued at $148,000 after acquiring an additional 7,576 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its stake in Nuvalent by 65.6% in the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 12,922 shares of the company’s stock valued at $179,000 after acquiring an additional 5,120 shares during the last quarter. 95.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Nuvalent Company Profile
Nuvalent, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops therapies for patients with cancer. Its lead product candidates are NVL-520, a brain-penetrant ROS1-selective inhibitor to inhibit ROS1 fusions that express the normal ROS1 kinase domain without any drug-resistant mutations and remain active in the presence of mutations conferring resistance to approved and investigational ROS1 inhibitors, which is under Phase I development; and NVL-655, a brain-penetrant ALK-selective inhibitor, to address the clinical challenges of emergent treatment resistance, central nervous system-related adverse events, and brain metastases that might limit the use of first-, second-, and third-generation ALK inhibitors that is under Phase I/II clinical trial.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Nuvalent (NUVL)
- This is no Time to Buy Lennar but the Time is Coming
- Game-Changing News For Mullen Automotive
- Inflation and the Energy Crisis are Two Freight Trains on a Collision Course – Here’s How to Prepare
- Is Enterprise Products Partners Fairly Valued?
- Will WhatsApp Partnership Boost MercadoLibre’s Earnings?
Receive News & Ratings for Nuvalent Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nuvalent and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.