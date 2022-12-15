Nuvalent (NASDAQ:NUVL) Shares Down 10.2%

Nuvalent, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUVL – Get Rating) shares fell 10.2% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $28.89 and last traded at $29.06. 3,382 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 217,664 shares. The stock had previously closed at $32.35.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Nuvalent from $28.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th.

Get Nuvalent alerts:

Nuvalent Stock Down 7.9 %

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $28.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $19.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.68 billion, a PE ratio of -21.42 and a beta of 1.60.

Insider Transactions at Nuvalent

Institutional Trading of Nuvalent

In other news, insider Darlene Noci sold 1,000 shares of Nuvalent stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.25, for a total value of $40,250.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In related news, insider Darlene Noci sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.25, for a total transaction of $40,250.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, insider Deborah Ann Miller sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.91, for a total transaction of $63,820.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 141,452 shares of company stock valued at $4,210,175 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 15.79% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in NUVL. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Nuvalent by 35.0% during the first quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 7,811 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,000 after purchasing an additional 2,024 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Nuvalent in the third quarter valued at approximately $114,000. American International Group Inc. lifted its stake in Nuvalent by 59.8% in the first quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 9,098 shares of the company’s stock valued at $126,000 after acquiring an additional 3,406 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG lifted its stake in Nuvalent by 42,088.9% in the third quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 7,594 shares of the company’s stock valued at $148,000 after acquiring an additional 7,576 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its stake in Nuvalent by 65.6% in the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 12,922 shares of the company’s stock valued at $179,000 after acquiring an additional 5,120 shares during the last quarter. 95.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Nuvalent Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Nuvalent, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops therapies for patients with cancer. Its lead product candidates are NVL-520, a brain-penetrant ROS1-selective inhibitor to inhibit ROS1 fusions that express the normal ROS1 kinase domain without any drug-resistant mutations and remain active in the presence of mutations conferring resistance to approved and investigational ROS1 inhibitors, which is under Phase I development; and NVL-655, a brain-penetrant ALK-selective inhibitor, to address the clinical challenges of emergent treatment resistance, central nervous system-related adverse events, and brain metastases that might limit the use of first-, second-, and third-generation ALK inhibitors that is under Phase I/II clinical trial.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Nuvalent Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nuvalent and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.