Nuveen Growth Opportunities ETF (NYSEARCA:NUGO) Stock Price Up 0.9%

Nuveen Growth Opportunities ETF (NYSEARCA:NUGO – Get Rating)’s stock price rose 0.9% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $19.01 and last traded at $18.58. Approximately 39,460 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 86% from the average daily volume of 283,309 shares. The stock had previously closed at $18.41.
Nuveen Growth Opportunities ETF Trading Down 3.0 %
The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.87 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $18.59.
