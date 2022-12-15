NVR (NYSE:NVR) Shares Up 2.4%

NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR – Get Rating)’s share price shot up 2.4% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $4,865.23 and last traded at $4,861.00. 1,329 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 94% from the average session volume of 21,644 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4,746.65.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on NVR. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $4,900.00 target price on shares of NVR in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on NVR from $4,310.00 to $5,000.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. KeyCorp lifted their target price on NVR from $4,800.00 to $5,120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 14th. Finally, StockNews.com raised NVR from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $4,780.00.

NVR Price Performance

The stock has a market cap of $15.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.78 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $4,344.46 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4,260.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 2.35 and a current ratio of 4.70.

Insider Buying and Selling

NVR ( NYSE:NVR Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The construction company reported $118.51 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $126.50 by ($7.99). The company had revenue of $2.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.49 billion. NVR had a return on equity of 54.40% and a net margin of 16.32%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that NVR, Inc. will post 463.06 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Susan Williamson Ross sold 250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4,487.78, for a total transaction of $1,121,945.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 405 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,817,550.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Daniel David Malzahn sold 1,169 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4,202.62, for a total value of $4,912,862.78. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 5,720 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,038,986.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Susan Williamson Ross sold 250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4,487.78, for a total value of $1,121,945.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 405 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,817,550.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 3,067 shares of company stock valued at $13,014,824. 10.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of NVR

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in NVR in the 1st quarter valued at $200,000. IFM Investors Pty Ltd lifted its position in shares of NVR by 6.2% during the 2nd quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 568 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,274,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. bought a new stake in shares of NVR during the 2nd quarter valued at $332,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lifted its position in shares of NVR by 2,497.4% during the 1st quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 2,000 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $8,935,000 after buying an additional 1,923 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ninety One UK Ltd lifted its position in shares of NVR by 151.3% during the 1st quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 3,970 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $17,735,000 after buying an additional 2,390 shares during the last quarter. 82.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About NVR

NVR, Inc operates as a homebuilder in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Homebuilding and Mortgage Banking. It engages in the construction and sale of single-family detached homes, townhomes, and condominium buildings under the Ryan Homes, NVHomes, and Heartland Homes names. The company markets its Ryan Homes products to first-time and first-time move-up buyers; and NVHomes and Heartland Homes products to move-up and luxury buyers.

Further Reading

