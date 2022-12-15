NVR (NYSE:NVR) Shares Up 2.4%

NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVRGet Rating)’s share price shot up 2.4% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $4,865.23 and last traded at $4,861.00. 1,329 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 94% from the average session volume of 21,644 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4,746.65.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on NVR. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $4,900.00 target price on shares of NVR in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on NVR from $4,310.00 to $5,000.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. KeyCorp lifted their target price on NVR from $4,800.00 to $5,120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 14th. Finally, StockNews.com raised NVR from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $4,780.00.

NVR Price Performance

The stock has a market cap of $15.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.78 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $4,344.46 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4,260.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 2.35 and a current ratio of 4.70.

NVR (NYSE:NVRGet Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The construction company reported $118.51 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $126.50 by ($7.99). The company had revenue of $2.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.49 billion. NVR had a return on equity of 54.40% and a net margin of 16.32%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that NVR, Inc. will post 463.06 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Susan Williamson Ross sold 250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4,487.78, for a total transaction of $1,121,945.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 405 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,817,550.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Daniel David Malzahn sold 1,169 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4,202.62, for a total value of $4,912,862.78. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 5,720 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,038,986.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Susan Williamson Ross sold 250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4,487.78, for a total value of $1,121,945.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 405 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,817,550.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 3,067 shares of company stock valued at $13,014,824. 10.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of NVR

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in NVR in the 1st quarter valued at $200,000. IFM Investors Pty Ltd lifted its position in shares of NVR by 6.2% during the 2nd quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 568 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,274,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. bought a new stake in shares of NVR during the 2nd quarter valued at $332,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lifted its position in shares of NVR by 2,497.4% during the 1st quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 2,000 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $8,935,000 after buying an additional 1,923 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ninety One UK Ltd lifted its position in shares of NVR by 151.3% during the 1st quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 3,970 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $17,735,000 after buying an additional 2,390 shares during the last quarter. 82.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About NVR

NVR, Inc operates as a homebuilder in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Homebuilding and Mortgage Banking. It engages in the construction and sale of single-family detached homes, townhomes, and condominium buildings under the Ryan Homes, NVHomes, and Heartland Homes names. The company markets its Ryan Homes products to first-time and first-time move-up buyers; and NVHomes and Heartland Homes products to move-up and luxury buyers.

