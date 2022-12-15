NVR (NYSE:NVR) Upgraded at StockNews.com

NVR (NYSE:NVRGet Rating) was upgraded by investment analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $4,900.00 price target on shares of NVR in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on NVR from $4,310.00 to $5,000.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of NVR from $4,800.00 to $5,120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $4,780.00.

NVR Trading Up 0.4 %

NVR stock traded up $16.67 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $4,746.65. The company had a trading volume of 19,173 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,644. The stock has a market cap of $15.17 billion, a PE ratio of 10.60, a PEG ratio of 7.78 and a beta of 0.95. The business has a 50-day moving average of $4,344.46 and a 200-day moving average of $4,260.30. The company has a current ratio of 4.70, a quick ratio of 2.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. NVR has a one year low of $3,576.01 and a one year high of $5,978.15.

NVR (NYSE:NVRGet Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The construction company reported $118.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $126.50 by ($7.99). NVR had a return on equity of 54.40% and a net margin of 16.32%. The firm had revenue of $2.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.49 billion. Research analysts predict that NVR will post 463.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at NVR

In related news, CFO Daniel David Malzahn sold 482 shares of NVR stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4,200.00, for a total value of $2,024,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 6,554 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,526,800. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Daniel David Malzahn sold 482 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4,200.00, for a total value of $2,024,400.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 6,554 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,526,800. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Susan Williamson Ross sold 250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4,487.78, for a total transaction of $1,121,945.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 405 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,817,550.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 3,067 shares of company stock valued at $13,014,824 over the last ninety days. 10.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On NVR

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S purchased a new position in NVR during the 1st quarter worth $27,000. CWM LLC grew its position in NVR by 250.0% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 7 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 5 shares in the last quarter. CX Institutional purchased a new stake in NVR in the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. Quent Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of NVR by 150.0% during the 1st quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 10 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 6 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ellevest Inc. lifted its position in shares of NVR by 100.0% during the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 12 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 6 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.47% of the company’s stock.

About NVR

NVR, Inc operates as a homebuilder in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Homebuilding and Mortgage Banking. It engages in the construction and sale of single-family detached homes, townhomes, and condominium buildings under the Ryan Homes, NVHomes, and Heartland Homes names. The company markets its Ryan Homes products to first-time and first-time move-up buyers; and NVHomes and Heartland Homes products to move-up and luxury buyers.

Featured Articles

Analyst Recommendations for NVR (NYSE:NVR)

