NVR (NYSE:NVR) Upgraded at StockNews.com

NVR (NYSE:NVR – Get Rating) was upgraded by investment analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $4,900.00 price target on shares of NVR in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on NVR from $4,310.00 to $5,000.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of NVR from $4,800.00 to $5,120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $4,780.00.

NVR stock traded up $16.67 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $4,746.65. The company had a trading volume of 19,173 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,644. The stock has a market cap of $15.17 billion, a PE ratio of 10.60, a PEG ratio of 7.78 and a beta of 0.95. The business has a 50-day moving average of $4,344.46 and a 200-day moving average of $4,260.30. The company has a current ratio of 4.70, a quick ratio of 2.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. NVR has a one year low of $3,576.01 and a one year high of $5,978.15.

NVR ( NYSE:NVR Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The construction company reported $118.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $126.50 by ($7.99). NVR had a return on equity of 54.40% and a net margin of 16.32%. The firm had revenue of $2.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.49 billion. Research analysts predict that NVR will post 463.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Daniel David Malzahn sold 482 shares of NVR stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4,200.00, for a total value of $2,024,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 6,554 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,526,800. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Daniel David Malzahn sold 482 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4,200.00, for a total value of $2,024,400.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 6,554 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,526,800. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Susan Williamson Ross sold 250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4,487.78, for a total transaction of $1,121,945.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 405 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,817,550.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 3,067 shares of company stock valued at $13,014,824 over the last ninety days. 10.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S purchased a new position in NVR during the 1st quarter worth $27,000. CWM LLC grew its position in NVR by 250.0% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 7 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 5 shares in the last quarter. CX Institutional purchased a new stake in NVR in the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. Quent Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of NVR by 150.0% during the 1st quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 10 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 6 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ellevest Inc. lifted its position in shares of NVR by 100.0% during the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 12 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 6 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.47% of the company’s stock.

NVR, Inc operates as a homebuilder in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Homebuilding and Mortgage Banking. It engages in the construction and sale of single-family detached homes, townhomes, and condominium buildings under the Ryan Homes, NVHomes, and Heartland Homes names. The company markets its Ryan Homes products to first-time and first-time move-up buyers; and NVHomes and Heartland Homes products to move-up and luxury buyers.

