Oaktree Specialty Lending (NASDAQ:OCSL) Downgraded to Sell at StockNews.com

Oaktree Specialty Lending (NASDAQ:OCSL – Get Rating) was downgraded by investment analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday.
A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending from $7.00 to $7.50 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. B. Riley increased their target price on Oaktree Specialty Lending from $6.25 to $7.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. Finally, Hovde Group set a $7.50 target price on Oaktree Specialty Lending in a research report on Thursday, November 17th.
Shares of NASDAQ:OCSL traded down $0.01 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $6.80. 1,581,922 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 980,122. The company has a market capitalization of $1.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.50 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.12 and a current ratio of 0.12. Oaktree Specialty Lending has a 1-year low of $5.86 and a 1-year high of $7.81. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.73 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.73.
In other news, Director Phyllis R. Caldwell bought 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 9th. The stock was bought at an average price of $7.00 per share, for a total transaction of $28,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 19,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $134,400. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.
A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in OCSL. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending in the third quarter worth about $70,000. Centaurus Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in Oaktree Specialty Lending by 64.0% during the 3rd quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 71,938 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $432,000 after buying an additional 28,075 shares in the last quarter. M Holdings Securities Inc. boosted its position in Oaktree Specialty Lending by 120.7% in the 3rd quarter. M Holdings Securities Inc. now owns 29,579 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $177,000 after buying an additional 16,174 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Research Inc. increased its stake in shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Advisory Research Inc. now owns 190,635 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,144,000 after buying an additional 2,716 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC raised its position in shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending by 219.5% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 48,239 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $289,000 after acquiring an additional 33,139 shares during the last quarter. 59.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Oaktree Specialty Lending Corporation is a business development company specializing in investments in middle market, bridge financing, first and second lien debt financing, unsecured and mezzanine loan, mezzanine debt, senior and junior secured debt, expansions, sponsor-led acquisitions, preferred equity and management buyouts in small and mid-sized companies.
