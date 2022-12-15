Oaktree Specialty Lending (NASDAQ:OCSL) Downgraded to Sell at StockNews.com

Oaktree Specialty Lending (NASDAQ:OCSL – Get Rating) was downgraded by investment analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending from $7.00 to $7.50 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. B. Riley increased their target price on Oaktree Specialty Lending from $6.25 to $7.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. Finally, Hovde Group set a $7.50 target price on Oaktree Specialty Lending in a research report on Thursday, November 17th.

Shares of NASDAQ:OCSL traded down $0.01 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $6.80. 1,581,922 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 980,122. The company has a market capitalization of $1.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.50 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.12 and a current ratio of 0.12. Oaktree Specialty Lending has a 1-year low of $5.86 and a 1-year high of $7.81. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.73 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.73.

Oaktree Specialty Lending ( NASDAQ:OCSL Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 15th. The credit services provider reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by ($0.01). Oaktree Specialty Lending had a return on equity of 9.96% and a net margin of 11.13%. The business had revenue of $70.14 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $66.46 million. Sell-side analysts expect that Oaktree Specialty Lending will post 0.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Phyllis R. Caldwell bought 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 9th. The stock was bought at an average price of $7.00 per share, for a total transaction of $28,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 19,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $134,400. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in OCSL. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending in the third quarter worth about $70,000. Centaurus Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in Oaktree Specialty Lending by 64.0% during the 3rd quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 71,938 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $432,000 after buying an additional 28,075 shares in the last quarter. M Holdings Securities Inc. boosted its position in Oaktree Specialty Lending by 120.7% in the 3rd quarter. M Holdings Securities Inc. now owns 29,579 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $177,000 after buying an additional 16,174 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Research Inc. increased its stake in shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Advisory Research Inc. now owns 190,635 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,144,000 after buying an additional 2,716 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC raised its position in shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending by 219.5% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 48,239 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $289,000 after acquiring an additional 33,139 shares during the last quarter. 59.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Oaktree Specialty Lending Corporation is a business development company specializing in investments in middle market, bridge financing, first and second lien debt financing, unsecured and mezzanine loan, mezzanine debt, senior and junior secured debt, expansions, sponsor-led acquisitions, preferred equity and management buyouts in small and mid-sized companies.

