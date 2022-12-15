OceanFirst Financial (NASDAQ:OCFC) Downgraded by Piper Sandler

Piper Sandler lowered shares of OceanFirst Financial (NASDAQ:OCFC – Get Rating) from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, MarketBeat reports. Piper Sandler currently has $25.00 price target on the savings and loans company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded OceanFirst Financial from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th.

OceanFirst Financial Stock Down 2.7 %

OCFC stock opened at $21.52 on Monday. OceanFirst Financial has a twelve month low of $18.24 and a twelve month high of $24.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $22.13 and its 200-day moving average is $20.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.27 billion, a PE ratio of 11.33 and a beta of 0.86.

OceanFirst Financial Announces Dividend

OceanFirst Financial ( NASDAQ:OCFC Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, October 24th. The savings and loans company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.04. OceanFirst Financial had a return on equity of 8.52% and a net margin of 26.95%. The company had revenue of $111.12 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $110.20 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.45 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that OceanFirst Financial will post 2.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 7th were given a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 4th. OceanFirst Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.11%.

Institutional Trading of OceanFirst Financial

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC increased its position in OceanFirst Financial by 1.9% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 23,502 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $438,000 after buying an additional 443 shares during the last quarter. Mattern Wealth Management LLC increased its position in OceanFirst Financial by 3.9% in the third quarter. Mattern Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,400 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $250,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its position in shares of OceanFirst Financial by 1.3% in the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 40,494 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $755,000 after purchasing an additional 531 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its position in shares of OceanFirst Financial by 6.1% in the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 12,268 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $247,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Carl P. Sherr & Co. LLC grew its position in shares of OceanFirst Financial by 1.6% in the second quarter. Carl P. Sherr & Co. LLC now owns 45,922 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $878,000 after purchasing an additional 708 shares in the last quarter. 70.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About OceanFirst Financial

OceanFirst Financial Corp. operates as the bank holding company for OceanFirst Bank N.A. that provides community banking services. It accepts money market accounts, savings accounts, interest-bearing checking accounts, non-interest-bearing demand deposits, and time deposits to retail, government, and business customers.

