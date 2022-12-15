Olo Inc. (NYSE:OLO) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Olo Inc. (NYSE:OLO – Get Rating) has been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the eight analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $11.92.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on OLO. Truist Financial dropped their price target on OLO from $16.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. StockNews.com downgraded OLO from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of OLO in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $8.50 price objective on the stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Noah H. Glass sold 3,909 shares of OLO stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.73, for a total transaction of $26,307.57. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 134,384 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $904,404.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CFO Peter J. Benevides sold 97,805 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.08, for a total value of $692,459.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 51,658 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $365,738.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Noah H. Glass sold 3,909 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.73, for a total value of $26,307.57. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 134,384 shares in the company, valued at $904,404.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 104,874 shares of company stock worth $740,034 over the last quarter. 40.52% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of OLO

OLO Stock Performance

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in OLO. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in OLO by 21.9% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 43,946 shares of the company’s stock valued at $582,000 after buying an additional 7,888 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in OLO by 43.6% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 13,657 shares of the company’s stock valued at $182,000 after acquiring an additional 4,144 shares during the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new position in shares of OLO during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,157,000. M&T Bank Corp grew its position in shares of OLO by 3.1% during the first quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 66,449 shares of the company’s stock valued at $880,000 after purchasing an additional 1,999 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new position in shares of OLO during the first quarter valued at about $141,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.41% of the company’s stock.

NYSE OLO opened at $7.25 on Thursday. OLO has a one year low of $6.66 and a one year high of $23.26. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $7.78 and a 200 day moving average of $9.01. The company has a market capitalization of $1.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -30.21 and a beta of 0.99.

OLO (NYSE:OLO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $47.27 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $46.59 million. OLO had a negative net margin of 22.67% and a negative return on equity of 4.51%. On average, equities analysts predict that OLO will post -0.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About OLO

(Get Rating)

Olo Inc provides software-as-a-service platform for multi-location restaurants in the United States. The company's platform enables on-demand commerce operations, which cover digital ordering and delivery through online and mobile ordering modules. Its modules include Order Management, an on-demand digital commerce and channel management solutions that enables consumers to order directly from and pay restaurants via mobile, web, kiosk, voice, and other digital channels; and Delivery Enablement, a fulfillment network, as well as a network aggregator and channel management solution, which enables restaurants to offer, manage, and expand direct delivery, as well as allows restaurants to control and syndicate menu, pricing, location data, and availability, while directly integrating and optimizing orders from third-parties into the restaurants' point-of-sale and systems.

Featured Articles

