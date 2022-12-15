Olympia Financial Group Inc. (TSE:OLY) Raises Dividend to $0.35 Per Share

Olympia Financial Group Inc. (TSE:OLY – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Friday, December 16th, TickerTech reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 30th will be paid a dividend of 0.35 per share by the health services provider on Friday, December 30th. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.09%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 16th. This is a boost from Olympia Financial Group’s previous monthly dividend of $0.27.

Olympia Financial Group Stock Performance

Olympia Financial Group stock opened at C$69.00 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of C$63.00 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$62.22. The company has a quick ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 27.52. Olympia Financial Group has a 12-month low of C$46.25 and a 12-month high of C$70.25. The stock has a market capitalization of C$166.01 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.44.

About Olympia Financial Group

Olympia Financial Group Inc, through its subsidiary, Olympia Trust Company, operates as a non-deposit taking trust company in Canada. The company operates through Investment Account Services, Currency and Global Payments, Private Health Services Plan, Exempt Edge, Corporate and Shareholder Services, and divisions.

